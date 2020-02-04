Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Evicted, Disappointed Fans Call Him A 'true Winner'

Bigg Boss is famous for spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s when on television.

Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, it was revealed that contestant Vishal Aditya Singh got evicted from the show, which seems to have disappointed fans.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother's Mimicry Skills Is Going To Make Everyone Laugh

Fans react to Vishal Aditya Singh's eviction

In the recently aired Weekend Ka Waar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan announced the eviction of the contestant, Vishal Aditya Singh. Vishal Singh, who lived in the Bigg Boss house for nearly two months, managed to impress fans of Bigg Boss 13 with his strategies and participation in tasks. Be it his relationship with Madhurima Tuli or brawls with contestants like Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh managed to grab the audience's attention and enjoyed a massive fan following. However, since the news of Vishal's eviction was made public, fans of the actor seem disappointed with the makers. Take a look:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan MIFFED With Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla's Growing Friendship?

#BiggBoss13 is the Worst Reality Season. @ColorsTV Play with the Votes of audience.

What an irony #Mahira & #AartiSingh is in the 🏠 & #VishalAadityaSingh is out, Such a cheap tactics to make compromised Winner😤😤

U lost the faith of Audience @ColorsTV #AsimFandomHits15M — Kamal Bohra💞💞RaSim💘Is💘Luv💞💞 (@KSbohra07) February 3, 2020

Yes .We will ..how disgusting people u r..he deserves to be in the show .How u all can be so cheap..ek deserving contestant evict kr diya .Mahira.paraas Arti these people deserves to be evict from BB but u people are keeping them as a support system of shukla !

Disgusting people! — SHWETA 🌟 (@ShwetaC94537624) February 3, 2020

He is such a pure soul❤ A nice person❤ A humble partner as well❤😃 it feela so bad when he left the house💔

But he gains a lot of Respect❤#VishalAdityaSingh #VishalWeProudOfYou #VishalDeserveTop5 pic.twitter.com/mxChNzcu68 — Zainab Furqan (@FurqanZainab) February 3, 2020

#VishalAdityaSingh bhai you were given 'confused, joker.. weak' and other tags in the #BiggBoss13 house... But you've also earned a tag from the audience that's #respect... #BB13 @vishalsingh713 @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV

Izzat kamayi bhai aapne.. woh sabse upar hai. Well done! — mohit kumar verma (@mohit123crush) February 3, 2020

You are true winner @vishalsingh713 winner of hearts you earned love, respect from the audience that the most important than any trophy. #VishalAdityaSingh #ProudOfYouVishal https://t.co/Md07zuPgjj — Khushi 💕Vishal FanGirl💕 (@Princess1Khushi) February 3, 2020

on her coming Kashmira insulted him so much but at the end they became good friends... that's the aura of #VishalAdityaSingh... anybody can't dislike him#ProudOfYouVishal pic.twitter.com/XNb6WKsrkS — Swaralipi Ghosh (@Swaralipi_Ghosh) February 2, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Will Shehnaaz Be Seen In A New Show, Titled 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Takes A Stand For Rashami Desai Against Himanshi Khurana

(Promo Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.