Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Evicted, Disappointed Fans Call Him A 'true Winner'

Television News

In the recent Weekend Ka Waar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan announced the eviction of contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, which seems to have upset fans

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss is famous for spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s when on television. 

Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, it was revealed that contestant Vishal Aditya Singh got evicted from the show, which seems to have disappointed fans. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother's Mimicry Skills Is Going To Make Everyone Laugh

Fans react to Vishal Aditya Singh's eviction

In the recently aired Weekend Ka Waar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan announced the eviction of the contestant, Vishal Aditya Singh. Vishal Singh, who lived in the Bigg Boss house for nearly two months, managed to impress fans of Bigg Boss 13 with his strategies and participation in tasks. Be it his relationship with Madhurima Tuli or brawls with contestants like Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh managed to grab the audience's attention and enjoyed a massive fan following. However, since the news of Vishal's eviction was made public, fans of the actor seem disappointed with the makers. Take a look:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan MIFFED With Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla's Growing Friendship?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Will Shehnaaz Be Seen In A New Show, Titled 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Takes A Stand For Rashami Desai Against Himanshi Khurana

(Promo Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARMAAN - ANISSA WEDDING
CM UDDHAV ON PENDING GST DUES
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
GOA DYCM ON 'DALITSTAN'
AAP LAUNCHES AAPFLIX