Bigg Boss Kannada 7: How Much Did Finalist Deepika Das Earn During The Show?

Deepika Das is one of the most popular participants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The actor’s journey in Bigg Boss house is quite applause-worthy. She continued to strive and made it till the final week of the reality show. From being a reserved person to gaining fame for being an active participant, Das has done it all.

Deepika Das entered Bigg Boss Kannada 7 after leaving her supernatural fantasy soap opera Naagini. She went on to become a celebrity contestant in this reality television show. After her entry, Das has been making headlines for her activities inside the house. According to a report, it has been rumoured that Deepika Das is the highest-paid female contestant in the show.

Deepika Das's remuneration in Bigg Boss Kannada 7

Das kept her nose to the grindstone to make it till the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. As per reports, she earned ₹50,000 every week during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. According to the basic calculation, she must have earned a total of ₹9 lakh by the end of the show. But there has been no official discussion or revelation about Deepika Das’s remuneration in Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

It has also been reported that Deepika Das received another ₹1 lakh for ranking among the top five contestants in Bigg Boss. Additionally, she also got five lakhs more for gaining the most votes on social media. Therefore, the Naagini actor has earned a massive amount of ₹15 lakh for her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

About the television reality show

While she ranked among the top five contestants, Shine Shetty emerged to become the winner of the reality show. Bigg Boss Kannada 7 first premiered on October 13, 2019. The ace reality show was hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. This show primarily consisted of 18 contestants and welcomed two wild card entries later on.

