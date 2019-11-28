Bigg Boss 13, November 27 Update: Sidharth Shukla Elected As The Captain Of The House

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants participated in Masti Ki Pathshala. Filled with bouts of laughter, classroom pranks, flirting and leg-pulling, the participants spent a joyous time together in this task. Shehnaaz was in the kitchen area when Paras and Mahira poked fun at her. Later, she met Sidharth in the garden area. The duo turned their humorous side on and brightened the house with jokes. Shehnaaz hit Sidharth and ran around the house, while Sidharth chased her to seek revenge.

BB College resumes

During noon, the BB College was resumed by the Bigg Boss. Contestants who were teachers were allotted different classes from the previous episodes. Rather than resuming the role of a dance teacher, Sidharth now became a Chemistry teacher. On the other hand, Asim and Shefali did their usual task of protecting their apples which Paras and Vishal tried to get back. Asim not only gave clear refusal but also challenged them to get it if they could.

An argument between Bhau and Vishal

During the time of lectures, Hindustani Bhau had a conflict with Vishal. Bhau was supposed to start with the first lecture of the day. Sidharth intervened in the fight and tried to maintain peace between them. After the lecture ended, Paras snatched the apple from Hindustani Bhau’s hand before he could give it to some other student. He rushed in the locker room while holding the apple. Meanwhile, Mahira and Shefali could be witnessed having a major argument and they bad-mouthed each other over Asim. Vishal tried to interrupt but was shoved away as Mahira blamed and criticized him for giving support to Shefali rather than her.

Himanshi Khurana removed from captaincy

During the latter part of the day, Bigg Boss was not satisfied with the inefficient and ineffective handling of responsibilities by Himanshi Khurana. Bigg Boss rebuked her and removed her as a captain from the next task. He asked her to give back the keys by submitting them in the garden area. Bigg Boss also scolded Devoleena who stole food from the locker. Then Paras started teasing Himanshi by doing her mimicry. Angry and annoyed Himanshi warned him and asked him to stay in his limits. To which, Shefali lent support to her and argued with Paras.

Who is the new captain?

After the BB College task ended, Sidharth, Vishal, and Asim were nominated for the captain. The mates were asked to vote amongst the three of them. Shortly, Sidharth was nominated as the new caption of Bigg Boss house.

