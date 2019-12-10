Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Hindustani Bhau Discuss Sidharth Shukla's Time In Rehab

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it began. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave a much-needed dose to the housemates. The 13th season of the Bigg Boss was full of fights and drama. Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show. Himanshi Khurrana got eliminated in the last episode of the Bigg Boss.

Rashami and Bhau discuss Sidharth Shukla's temper:

In the upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss, there will be many more new twists and turns expected by the viewers as the captaincy task will be performed by the housemates. Now in the promo video of the upcoming episode, it is seen that Rashami Desai and Hindustani Bhau will speak up on TV actor Sidharth Shukla and reveal that he has spent two years in a rehabilitation centre.

According to a media portal, Rashami and Bhau will be discussing Sidharth's time inside the rehab. In the video, while speaking to Rashami, Bhau said that he does not like Sidharth Shukla. He said that he has heard the news that he had spent two years in the rehab. Rashami did not accept it or denied it but later went on saying that even she has heard the same about him. Further, the duo went on discussing that Sidharth is way too aggressive and it will not do anything for him once he is out of the show.

This is not the first time that discussions about Sidharth's rehab stories have come up. Even his co-star Kunal Verma from Dil Se Dil Tak has earlier shared in an interview with a leading daily that Sidharth is an unprofessional maniac and a psycho. He also said that Sidharth needs psychiatric treatment again. He also said that Sidharth has gone to rehab once and he thinks he needs to go there once again.

Paras Chhabra also told Devoleena in one of the episodes that Sidharth was in rehab for two years. Paras also said that Sidharth took steroids to lose weight that he had gained during his stay at the rehab. Currently, Sidharth is inside the secret room, while the housemates think that he is out of the house and getting treated. They also believe Paras is getting treated outside the house but he is also inside the secret room, keeping a close watch on the housemates.

