Bigg Boss 13: Is Kashmera Shah Rooting For Sidharth Shukla-Arti Singh's Pairing?

The 13th season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial and at the same time happening season out of all the 13 seasons. From massive fights to love-hate relationships, Bigg Boss 13 has given the audience a lot of drama. Speaking of drama, the popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has been in the news lately not only for chopping off her hair but also for eating 20 green chillies as a part of a task. This was a task for the Elite club membership conducted by ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Hina Khan. However, Hina decided not to give the club membership to anyone as Rashami and Arti equally fulfilled all the challenges.

Just after the whole episode, Arti’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah took to social media and praised Arti Singh for her courage and amazing gameplay. Kashmera Shah not only praised Arti Singh for her performance in the Elite Club Task but also thanked Sidharth Shukla for always standing by Arti and supporting her. Kashmera shared a selfie and wrote a heartfelt appreciation caption along with it for Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla. Kashmera complimented Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh's chemistry and mentioned that even she now has started believing in #SidArti (a ship name for Sidharth and Arti).

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri To Enter The BB House?

The post shared by Kashmera Shah:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Glad Rashami Desai Did Not Meet Arhaan Khan During Family Week

During the family week, Krushna revealed that Arti Singh and Kashmera Shah never used to get along so well and they used to indulge in ugly arguments in the past. He further told Arti that now Kashmera supports her more than anyone. He even mentioned that Kashmera often shows her support for Arti and expresses her views on the game through her social media handle.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Says She Would've Given Pain To Felon In Rape Attempt On Arti

Meanwhile in the last episode during the nominations task, instead of saving Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla saved Arti Singh and that is led to an argument between Shehnaaz Gill and Arti. Let's see what happens next. Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's New Haircut Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati

Image Courtesy: Bigg Boss 13 Twitter/ Kashmera Shah Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.