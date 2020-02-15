Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Looks Back At All The Highlights Of His Journey At BB

Bigg Boss 13’s popular contestant Asim Riaz’s journey on the show has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride. His look back at his time in Bigg Boss saw him reminiscing his time with Sidharth, the start of his love affair with Himashi Khurrana and ended with Bigg boss applauding his growth and popularity as a contestant inside the Bigg Boss house. Take a look back at Asim Riaz' s journey on Bigg Boss 13.

Asim Riaz's journey in Big Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is been considered as one of the most fascinating seasons of this housebound reality show. Asim Riaz is one of the six finalists in the Bigg Boss 13 show where he was shown a clip of his journey in the house. The clip showed how he started his journey as a lesser-known supermodel and how he became a popular household name via this show.

Bigg Boss shared the video where Asim and Sidharth could be seen as close friends at the start of the show, however, later they went their separate ways. Asim's friendship with Shefali Jariwala was also shown in the highlights of his journey. Bigg Boss also applauded Asim for his fighter spirit during the games in the Bigg Boss house and the time he became a captain in the show. The start of his love affair with Himanshi was also shown in the clip.

Asim is not only receiving huge support from his celebrity friends like Gauahar Khan and Shilpa Shinde, as recently, the American wrestler and actor John Cena also shared his support for Asim via social media.

Asim will also be seen performing with his love Himanshi Khurrana in today's episode.

Asim is being pitted against Sidharth Shukla in the form of this dance performance which will air on the finale episode as well.

Bigg Boss 13 winner

Bigg Boss 13 will witness its grand finale on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The grand finale will take place with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaz Gill competing for the winning prize and the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The audience is voting for their favourite contestants to win and many are highly anticipating Asim Riaz to be the winner of this season as well.

