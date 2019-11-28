Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Kisses Himanshi Khurana On Her Birthday; Love Is In The Air?

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most talked-about reality TV shows in India. A wide range of controversies have taken place on the show and one contestant has reportedly grabbed maximum attention. Recently, Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi Khurana and everyone else know that the two share a strong bond. Yesterday, Himanshi turned a year older received a special surprise from Asim. He went to meet Himanshi at midnight and as he sang 'Happy Birthday' for her. He fed her the pudding that he made and wished her in the sweetest way.

Asim wished Himanshi by saying may your eyes grow greener and always look sweet. Although while wishing her, Asim felt shy as Shefali was present. Asim then told Shefali that he would compliments Himinshi more if she was not around. He then hugs and kisses Himanshi on her forehead. Shefali also hugs them both but Asim told her to not hug him as he wants to be with Himanshi alone.

The episode also showcased few heated moments during the task. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz started English classes and she flirts with Paras. Paras asked her if Sidharth the chemistry teacher was her boyfriend but Shehnaz denies saying she has many options. Shehnaz taunted her students and said during fights they should not get personal. She even got teary and finally gave the apple to Mahira.

Asim and Vishal had four apples each and Sidharth's scooter was clean amongst all. Bigg Boss then announced to the contestants to choose the captain. Rashami took Sidharth's name for the captaincy task and everyone gets shocked including Sidharth because no one expected that she would support him. Apart from Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Hindustani Bhau, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, and Himanshi Khurana took Sidharth Shukla's name to be the captain of the house. Then, Bigg Boss announced Sidharth to be the captain of the Bigg Boss house.

