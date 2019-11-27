Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss Criticises Himanshi For Being An Inefficient Captain

The contestants of Bigg Boss were enjoying themselves after a fun-filled activity later in the day. The popular television personalities resumed their day as usual and continued with their usual jovial antics around the house. Soon after the task resumed and the contestants are asked to play certain roles.

Bigg Boss criticises Himanshi for being an inefficient captain

As the tasks unfold the contestants Mahira and Shefali get into a heated argument and criticise each other. Vishal plays the mediator and tries to calm the whole situation down. Mahira loses her calm on finding out that Vishal refused to take her side and choose to stand with Shefali instead.

Himanshi in the midst of all the drama receives a shocking announcement from Bigg Boss. He informs Himanshi of her failure as a captain and criticises her captaincy. He further adds that she has broken several rules herself despite being the captain of the house. Soon after, Hindustani Bhau gets into a heated argument with Vishal. Vishal warns Bhau to talk to him with respect and avoid threatening him.

