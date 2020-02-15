Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Now Follows Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz On Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness its grand finale on Saturday, February 15, 2020, but before this finale, John Cena’s brand new connection to the show is making headlines. WWE legend John Cena has followed Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz on Twitter. Himanshi took to Instagram and shared this news about her brand new fan.

John Cena follows Himanshi & Asim on Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 fans will finally bid adieu to the reality show this Saturday. The grand finale will be taking place on February 15, 2020, and Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaz Gill will be competing for the winning prize and the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prize Has Reached To THIS Jaw-dropping Level

But apart from the grand finale, social media is abuzz with the news that WWE legend John Cena has followed ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana and finalist Asim Riaz on Twitter. Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram and shared her excitement regarding her brand new fan.

In her Instagram post, Himanshi said that this is the second time a celebrity has followed her. Previously, Paris Hilton had followed her on social media as well. The ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant also revealed that John Cena is her favourite WWE star. Check out Himanshi Khurana’s entire post here.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Flaunts His Abs Amidst Much Fan Frenzy; Watch Video

But this is not the first time John Cena has showed his love for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. John Cena’s Instagram account is also proof that he is rooting for Asim Riaz to win this season. Take a look.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana To Have A Special Performance?

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale: 5 Interesting Things To Happen On The Big Night

Image Courtesy: Fast and Furious 9 Instagram, Himanshi Khurana Instagram, Asim Riaz Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.