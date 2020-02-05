Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Stumped With THIS Question, Sidharth Shukla Laughs Out Loud

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Asim Riaz has become a talk of the town ever since he confessed his love for former contestant Himanshi Khurana on the national television. But another news related to his relationship status took the internet by storm. While many reports are making round on the table about the same, a recent promo video of Bigg Boss 13 has added fuel to the fire. In the video, a journalist asks a straight forward question to Asim Riaz, to which he seems stumped while replying. From a distance, his rival and inmate Sidharth Shukla laughs and claps.

Interestingly, after having a detailed conversation with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill in yesterday's episode, the journalists will ask for clarification to Asim Riaz in today's episode. In the promo, a journalist mentions that someone is constantly tweeting that she was never in a relationship with her. On the other side, Asim Riaz replies that he assumed that it was a relationship, whereas, the other person did not consider it at all. To put more light on the same, other journalist asks another question to him, to which he replies that just because he is famous, a few more tweets can claim that he was in a relationship.

To counter Asim Riaz's answer, the journalist asks if he is lying now or lying has become a habit for him. Before Asim Riaz can say anything, Sidharth Shukla, who is sitting in the corner laughs off and claps. Throughout the conversation, Sidharth Shukla seems to be very attentive.

Watch the video:

For the unversed, the journalists were talking about Shruti Tuli, rumoured girlfriend of contestant Asim Riaz. The topic of Asim Riaz's relationship status caught the attention when Vikas Gupta, who re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house during connection week, revealed that there is someone special in Asim Riaz's life in the outside world. It will be interesting to see how Asim will counter the question in today's episode.

