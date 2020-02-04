Will Sidharth Shukla Host Shehnaaz Gill's 'shaadi' After Bigg Boss 13?

This season of the Indian reality shows Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial and at the same time happening season out of all the 13 seasons. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support. One of the most talked-about things about Bigg Boss 13 is Siddharth and Shehnaaz's dynamic equation. Recently, the makers of the show are planning to come up with yet another show starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla, to host Shehnaaz Gill's Swayamvar Show 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'?

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's equation on Bigg Boss 13 is currently the talk of the town. Gill has openly spoken about her feelings for Shukla. She has also admitted that she is closest to Sidharth among all the contestants of the show and also admitted being in love with him.

However, Sidharth considers her a friend but has never admitted to being in love with her. Bigg Boss 13 has turned out to be the most successful seasons out of all the 13 seasons of the show. Hence, the makers have reportedly decided to create another show featuring two of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13, namely Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to come up with a show titled 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'. The storyline of the show will basically consist of a Swayamvar of Shehnaaz Gill.

