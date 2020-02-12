​​​​​​​Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Asim Riaz Joke About Mahira Sharma's Bridal Outfit 

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a few days away and it seems like the contestants have started mending their relationship with each other. In the latest video released online, Bigg Boss 13's popular contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz are seen having a light-hearted and fun conversation with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. In the light-hearted conversation, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai call Mahira 'Fukri S**li' of the bride.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Re-enter The House Again?

Rashmi Desai and Asim Riaz call Mahira 'Fukri S**li', Here's Why

Mahira Sharma, who is known for her good looks and impeccable fashion sense, wore an elegant Indian attire for the latest episode of Bigg Boss. The dress caught the attention of Rashami and Asim, who were seen discussing her attire, calling it 'wedding ready'.

The two in a fun conversation termed her as 'Fukri S**li' - a nonchalant sister of the bride. Meanwhile, Asim also enacted how men at wedding would react to Mahira's dress. According to Asim, the men at the wedding will be trying their best to flatter her with their charm.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai's Mother Did Not Approve Her Participation

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother & Mahira Sharma's Mother Get Into A Heated Argument?

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma who was nominated for last week's eviction seems relieved after Salman Khan revealed that there will be no eviction for the week. Bigg Boss 13 finale, that will be a grand affair, will be telecasted on February 15, 2020.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz have secured a place for themselves in the last week of the show. The show that airs on Colors TV got an extension of a month owing to its popularity.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai On Arhaan Khan: He Was Planning To Marry Me Inside The House

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz Clarifies Status, Says He Does Not Have A Girlfriend

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Bigg Boss 13)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.