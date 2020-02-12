Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Reveals He Quit Being Friends With Sidharth Shukla For THIS Reason

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is nearing its conclusion after entertaining the audience for four successful months on television. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make the finale week of season 13 memorable, as they have kept a special episode in store for the viewers, in which the contestants of Bigg Boss will make some lesser-known revelations.

While contestants Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla managed to justify the accusations hurled at them, Asim Riaz spoke about his estranged equation with Sidharth on the show.

Asim Riaz on his relationship with Sidharth Shukla

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed contestants making shocking revelations about their game plans and strategies so far on the show. The contestants were also seen defending themselves in the witness box as they were bombarded with some serious questions. Asim, who is considered as a potential winner by fans, was accused of breaking his friendship with Sidharth for the game.

However, Asim denied the allegation and revealed that his friendship with Sidharth had nothing to do with the game. Furthermore, Asim explained Sidharth never listened to his advice and there then was no point in continuing with their friendship. Asim was also accused of just seeking sympathy from others throughout the entire season. Take a look:

Fans React

He never did anything for sympathy at all.. this is what where Gupti has planted in people's mind.... Sympathy is taken by your favourites... Chukla ... Target Ka dhong....poke Ka dhong.. and Paras .. surgery Ka bada dhong..Asim always played like a champ though he was hurt .. — Netra Bharadwaj (@BharadwajNetra) February 11, 2020

You guys are talking like #AsimRiaz hasn't been getting accused of things he never did for the past 4 months already.

Every WKW he has been blamed for unnecessary things.. He knows how to be calm#AsimForTheWin — §åmGïll 🌟#AsimRiaz 🌟 (@JDBtheROCKING6) February 11, 2020

