Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Proposes To Himanshi Khurana; Brother Umar Says It's Not Love

Bigg Boss 13 has become the most successful season of the reality of all time. It enjoys a huge fan following and viewership, so much so that the makers of the show extended the show for five weeks. The Bigg Boss house is full of twists and turns. Recently, the makers of the show decided to invite the connections of housemates for four days, as they will participate in tasks with the housemates. The most recent event that had taken over the internet was Asim Riaz going down on one knee and proposing to Himanshi Khurana, who had entered the house as his connection, for marriage.

Brother Umar Riaz's reaction

While the audience was going gaga over the proposal, a leading media portal approached Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz, and asked for his opinion on the event. To this, Umar Riaz said that it came as a shock to him as he always thought of Asim as a career-oriented person. He further revealed that whenever the two would talk about marriage and relationships, Asim would always end the conversation saying that he has a lot to achieve for himself than getting tied into a relationship.

Umar Riaz thinks it's 'affection' and not 'love'

Further, Umar told the media portal that he feels that the Bigg Boss house is filled with negativity, due to which Asim Riaz got attracted to Himanshi Khurana as she was always sweet to him. He further added that Asim Riaz has misunderstood his affection towards her for love and that proposing to her inside the house was a bad idea. Umar Riaz, to support his statements, said that Bigg Boss is just a show and one can not decide relationships while inside the house. He further said that the real test of a couple happens when they are faced with real-life difficulties.

Himanshi Khurana said she loves Asim

When Himanshi Khurana entered the house, Asim Riaz opened up to her and told her what all had happened. Himanshi Khurana told him that she did not break up with her former boyfriend because of Asim. When Asim proposed to her, she said that though she too loves him, she needs time to say yes.

Image Credits: Colors TV Instagram

