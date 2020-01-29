Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Asks, "Main Yaha Khadi Hu Kiske Liye" To Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 is touted to be one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. Almost every day it makes headlines for love, scandals and fights. Recently, for the new segment on the show called Connection week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants' friends and family entered the house to spend four days with them. Ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana re-entered the house, however, this time as Asim Riaz's connection.

The promo of Bigg Boss 13 shows Himanshi sitting inside the confession room where Asim Riaz and the other contestants see her. She enters the house and hugs Asim. She also tells him that the world had been going crazy over them and in reply Asim tells her that he has missed her a lot. Paras Chhabra will also tease Himanshi Khurana about leaving her ex-boyfriend.

She will then reveal that she has left him. Asim will tell Himanshi that he has already told her that he loves her but where was his confession. To this Himanshi replies, "Yaha khadi hu na, kiske liye ayi hu". Asim then goes down on one knee to propose Himanshi and she accepted his proposal saying she loves him too.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana backstory

It was not a secret that something had been cooking up between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. After her eviction from, Himanshi was also supposed to get married to longtime boyfriend. However, Asim's brother entered the house during the family week and let Asim know that Himanshi did not get married. The news had visibly cheered up Asim. However, in the upcoming episode, Vikas Gupta will be hinting at some secret of Asim Riaz which the housemates, especially Himanshi does not know. This might create new twists and turns in the blossoming relationship.

