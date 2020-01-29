The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Proposal To Himanshi Khurrana Deemed 'fake Cheap Drama' By Fans

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 saw Asim Riaz proposing to ex-contestant Himanshi Khurrana in the latest episode. While many loved the proposal, there were also opposing reactions

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 house might be counting days to the show's end, but it seems that the show won't stop entertaining the viewers. The latest episode saw the entry of Himanshi Khurrana in the house as Asim Riaz's connection. Asim completely went crazy after he saw her and couldn't keep his hands off her.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Has A Girlfriend Outside? Vikas Gupta Makes A SHOCKING Revelation

Himanshi and Asim's romance

When Himanshi was a part of the house, Asim and Himanshi had a connection that was reportedly more than friendly. But Himanshi didn't act much on it since she was engaged to a person named Chow. Asim and Himanshi then finally accepted their attraction to each other.

Himanshi's entry in the house got mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. The trend #JabAsimManshiMet went viral as the fans shared moments from the show on Twitter. Asim went down on one knee to propose Himanshi and sked her to marry him. Himanshi replied that she feels strongly for him but it's a big commitment to give on national TV. Himanshi also told Asim to focus on the game. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla ‘goes Down On His Knees’ For Rashami Desai

While many went gaga over the two and their cuteness, many called them fake and dramatic. One fan pointed out that people can't forget someone after 10 years of a relationship. People also said that there seems to be no emotion between the two.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Do You Know Asim Riaz Was Thrashed By Varun Dhawan? 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Details About Her Breakup To Asim Riaz

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flirts With Sidharth, Hints At #SidLeena Trend

(Image Courtesy: Colors TV Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
