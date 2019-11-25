Bigg Boss 13: Girlfriend Akanksha Reveals Paras Chhabra's Strategy For The Game

Bigg Boss 13 has been elevated to a point when every single part of the show has now become entertaining and interesting for the audience. In last night's episode, a family member or a friend of the contestants were called. Paras Chhabra's girlfriend was also a part of this line-up and she had a lot of things to share.

What Akanksha Puri had to say:

Salman Khan asked Akanksha about her boyfriend Paras Chhabra's performance in the house. Akanksha talked about how she had decided to make Paras burn all his calories when he comes back home. She wants Paras to win the show and return. Akanksha talked about how Paras is a strong contender in the show.

Salman asked Akanksha about Paras' relationship with Mahira and Shehnaaz Gill. Akanksha said that this is what she and Paras had decided before he entered the show. This was a strategy to make Paras stand out in the show. Jai Bhanushali, actor and friend of Sidharth Shukla, quipped that this is a great idea, to which Salman also laughed. Akanksha also added that this flirty persona of Paras is well-liked by the fans and hence she doesn't have any problem with his closeness with Mahira or Shehnaaz.

The Weekend Ka Vaar last week saw no eviction from the house. The promo for the Monday episode shows Sidharth and Rashmi in a sizzling romantic mood as the two share cute moments with each other. Sidharth and Rashmi can be seen in the swimming pool slow dancing to the song Aye Udi Udi Udi from Saathiya.

