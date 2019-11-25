Bigg Boss 13: 3 Instances That Prove Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Are Friends Again

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first final stage and the competition is becoming interesting day by day. Last night’s episode was full of drama but what viewers could not help but notice that housemates Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have once again left their differences behind and seem to become friends again. There were major aggressive arguments between the two which had divided the house. However, after a reality check from host Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, the two seem to be working out on their friendship again. Fans too had rave reactions on the two working towards their friendship.

Here are 3 instances that prove Sidharth and Asim are friends once again

They are trying to understand each other's perspectives

The last episode saw Sidharth and Asim having a heartfelt conversation where they try to comprehend where their friendship went wrong. While Asim told Sidharth that he did not take down well some of the things which he said to him, Sidharth too blurted out his opinion to Asim. Sidharth told that he was drawn towards Asim because he reminded him of himself as he is too the youngest member of his family. This itself hinted towards them working on their friendship once again.

Cherish the Moments of Pure Friendship and Brotherhood🌸



THEIR BOND IS ADORABLE AND THEY DO LOOK CUTE TOGETHER SO ALL THE SHITTY PEOPLE WHO WANTS TO SEPARATE THEM, JUST "GET A LIFE"#AsimRiaz #SidharthShukla #BiggBoss13 @imrealasim @sidharth_shukla @BiggBoss @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/8w4ViTRZaq — Nish🌟 (@nish__writes) November 25, 2019

Just started with the episode and I love love love the moment where #AsimRiaz #ArtiSingh and Sidharth Shukla are having a proper conversation on why things went wrong.



Also, Arti_Asim told Shukla on his face that he doesn't listen when he's angry. Well done.#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Vips. (@Viiipra) November 24, 2019

The two hugged each other

The last episode saw Sidharth and Asim hug each other which was truly a sight to behold. Their close friend Arti Singh was also present at the spot. They tried to resolve all their differences at that moment. Sidharth also accepted the fact that he became aggressive with Asim a couple of times.

They gave each other a second chance

There was a big fight between the two which took the entire house by the storm. The two had such irreconcilable differences that people feared that this is definitely the end of their friendship. But after Salman's advice, the duo initiated to talk it out with each other. Even Sidharth's close friend, Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij along with Asim's brother Umar Riaz accepted that they both are stronger in the house as friends.

