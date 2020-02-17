Sidharth Shukla's Net Worth After Becoming Bigg Boss 13 Winner Will Stun You

Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end and Sidharth Shukla took home the winning title. Shukla was awarded the Bigg Boss 13 trophy as he defeated Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Bigg Boss 13 was reportedly one of the most controversial and blockbuster seasons of Bigg Boss until now.

Sidharth Shukla’s net worth after bagging Bigg Boss 13 trophy

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. His stint on Bigg Boss 13 took that popularity a notch higher. Before him joining Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla’s net worth was estimated to be almost ₹10 Lakhs.

However, there is no doubt that after winning the trophy of Bigg Boss 13, these numbers are set to increase. When Sidharth Shukla won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, the host Salman Khan also handed over the prize money worth ₹40 Lakhs. This adds up for a total net worth of a whopping ₹50 Lakhs.

This is not the first time that Sidharth Shukla has won a reality show. In the past, he has even bagged the winning title of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016. Back then, the win brought in many projects for the actor.

After Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 got over, Sidharth Shukla was seen in Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Rashami Desai in a lead role. He also bagged the role of the host of India's Got Talent 7. No doubt winning the Bigg Boss 13 title will be beneficial to Sidharth Shukla in terms of career prospects.

Sidharth Shukla might also increase his fees given his newfound popularity and fame. If that happens, then he will see a further increase in his net worth. However, the actor has not announced any new projects after he has come out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

In addition to these, Sidharth Shukla also reportedly owns a BMW X5 car. He is considered to be one of the most promising actors in the Indian television industry. In addition to shows, Sidharth Shukla was also seen in the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014.

