Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz Got Equal Votes? Control Room Video Irks Celebs

The credibility of the voting process for Bigg Boss went for a toss throughout the thirteenth season. Rumours of the show being ‘fixed’, and Sidharth Shukla already set to be the winner, much before he eventually lifted the trophy, had surfaced and celebrities too had responded to it. After an alleged employee wanted to quit the show for being ‘fixed’, now a video of some more discussing alleged ‘equal votes’ for Sidharth and Asim Riaz from the control room is going viral.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra and Kamaal Rashid Khan, who had vented out anger and saluted the employee who wanted to resign earlier, reacted to this video too. In the video, a woman is heard saying, “Unpredictable kya hota hai? Predictable hi hoga, because equal the?” (Why is it umpredictable? It is predictable because it was equal) A man is heard saying, “Was it equal?” After which the woman opens up further and uses the word ‘equal’ again, but that part is not audible. The alleged employees are discussing it at the very moment when Salman holds the two contestants' hands, before lifting Sidharth’s and saying, “And the winner is Sidharth Shukla.”

Meera, who has also claimed in the past that the show was ‘fixed’, called it ‘disgusting.’ KRK wrote that this was the discussion before the winner was announced, before sarcastically calling it ‘superb’.

Here are the responses:

This was the discussion in the control room of #BiggBoss13 before to announce the winner. Superb! pic.twitter.com/ju8pa6oTdF — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 16, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 ended after a mammoth 140 days, the longest in the show’s history. Apart from Sidharth Shukla, who reportedly took home Rs 40 lakh, Paras Chhabra walked away with Rs 10 lakh. Shehnaaz Gill was the second runner-up while Rashami Desai and Arti Singh also made it to the finals.

