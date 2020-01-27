Shefali Jariwala Calls Her Bigg Boss Journey 'one Heck Of A Rollercoaster'

In the Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala was evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The actor was making headlines after her husband threatened her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The Bigg Boss 13 episode that aired on January 26, 2020, was bittersweet as Salman Khan announced the eviction on Shefali Jariwala. However, he also announced that the friends and family members of the contestants will be joining them inside the Bigg Boss house on January 27, 2020.

Shefali Jariwala's on her journey inside the house

Post eviction from the house, Shefali Jariwala, in an exclusive interview with a leading news portal, shared that, she had a wonderful journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She said though it was a bit stressful at times, it was also a very beautiful time of her life. She said that she has emerged as a very patient and a better version of herself after spending more than three months inside the controversial house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Evicted, Friends And Family Of Other Contestants To Enter

Shefali Jariwala shared that her eviction was very unpredictable and shocking. But with all good players in the house at the moment, any contestant's elimination would have been shocking for everyone. She also shared that she is happy that she managed to get some valuable people inside the house that respected her and stood by her always. She even mentioned that the journey has taught her a lot and she got to know herself more in these three months. She also shared that through the highs and lows, she managed to win the hearts and love for the audience and she is very proud of herself.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Best Moments In The House So Far

Shefali's journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house also witnessed her changing equations with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The 37-year-old said actor-model said that the dynamics changed every day inside the house because there are that many people inside the house. She said that her friendship with Asim started on a good note but after Himanshi's eviction, Asim changed his attitude towards her and that led to differences between the two. At the same time, Sidharth, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra stood up for her and she got a lot of love and support from them in the following weeks. Paras even apologised to her for all the wrong things that he said to her. She concluded saying she will always cherish every memory from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Shehnaaz "possessive"

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Rashami Desai Overreacted In 'aisi Ladki' Case

Image Courtesy: Shefali Jariwala Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.