Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Calls Parag Tyagi A Hypocrite | Read Details

After Asim Riaz called Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi a 'Nalla' on Bigg Boss 13, Parag posted a video on his Instagram where he is threatening Asim with his anger. Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz reacted to the video. According to a report in a leading daily, Umar Riaz shared his reaction to Parag Tyagi's threat video. Umar said that there is always a way to say things. He talked about how it would have been different if Parag had said that Shefali is his wife and that Asim needs to be careful with his words or behave properly with her. But Parag outright threatened Asim and said that he will tear him apart. Umar then called Parag a hypocrite.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Is Most Celebrity's Favourite And These Instances Are Proof

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Calls Sidharth Shukla 'Gentle' And 'Protective'

Umar talked about how Paras has also been character assassinating Shefali and accusing her. Parag had kept saying on social media that he will tell Paras how bad and stupid he is. Umar also added that when Parag entered the house, he gave a warm hug to Paras instead. This shows his hypocrisy, Umar added.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Hints That She Will Share Trophy With Sidharth Shukla

Umar Riaz also talked about Sidharth Shukla's bad behaviour on social media. He had also wished to abused Sidharth face to face when he went inside the house. Riaz said that he didn't do so as there is always the right way to convey a message. Umar called out Parag and said that even after being an actor and knowing how things go on TV, he still abused Asim.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: This Throwback Pic Of Sidharth And Rashami Will Melt Your SidRa Hearts

Umar Riaz also addressed the Himanshi Khurrana issue in the interview. While Parag had told Asim that Himanshi waits for him outside the house, Umar had denied all of this. Umar said that they were instructed to not pass on any information and that he didn't want Asim to lose his focus from the show.

Watch Parag's video here

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana To Revisit The House To Confess Her Feelings For Asim Riaz?

Image Courtesy: Umar Riaz & Parag Tyagi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.