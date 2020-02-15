Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz To Propose Himanshi Khurana On BB Finale? Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is gearing up for the grand finale of one of the most controversial show. All the contestants have competed to win the coveted title, and tonight Bigg Boss 13 fans will know who will lift the BB13 trophy. The recent teaser shows contestants putting up performances before the season ends. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana will perform on a love song.

The makers of the show released a video showcasing a few glimpses from today’s finale. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were dancing on the song, Mere Soniya from the film, Kabir Singh. And to what fans can see is soon goes down on his knees to propose Himanshi Khurana.

Asim Riaz is seen wearing a red see-through shirt while Himanshi Khurana is wearing the same coloured off-shoulder dress. The two looked very much in love as seen in their performance. Watch the video here below.

Fans were very excited to watch the two perform and express their love for each other on the Grand Finale. They have gone all out and commented on the video shared by Bigg Bigg’s Twitter handle. Here are a few tweets from fans who are very excited for Himanshi and Asim’s exciting performance.

Can't wait!



What a Sizzling chemistry btw #AsiManshi 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/XgQ7yypbJA — Puja Agarwal ᴴᵃᶜᵏᵉᵈᴼⁿ⁷ᵗʰᶠᵉᵇ (@puja23pu) February 15, 2020

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s love story

When Himashi Khurana entered the house, Asim Riaz formed a soft corner for her. He then expressed his love for her while she was already engaged. Later, Asim Riaz wasted no time and proposed Himanshi in the Bigg Boss house. Watch the video here.

