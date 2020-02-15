Bigg Boss 13: Where And When To Watch The Grand Finale Live

After entertaining fans for over four months, Bigg Boss 13's journey is going to end today, i.e. on February 15, 2020, with only five contestants left, namely Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh. Fans are in complete excitement to see who takes home the Bigg Boss trophy. And as to watch the Grand Finale of the most controversial show, here is where you can watch Bigg Boss 13 finale.

When and Where to watch the Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale?

Fans can watch the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale today, February 15, 2020, on Colors channel at 9 pm. If one is unable to watch the grand finale on Colors channel, then download the Jio TV app and live stream the grand finale on Saturday at 9 pm. To watch the show on Jio TV, make sure you log in to the Jio app with an ID and password to watch the show hassle-free.

Live Voting during Bigg Boss 13 finale?

According to reports, there may be live voting to decide who will be the ultimate winner among the top two. However, the makers have not yet confirmed this news. However, some suggest that the voting that happened yesterday on the Voot App will be the final voting while others disagree. Let’s see which contestant takes home the trophy.

Performances by contestants during the Bigg Boss Finale?

The makers of the show that give fans a few glimpses of what will happen on today’s grand finale. And to what fans can see, the contestants will give some special performances on the last day. Here’s taking a look at what will happen on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Flaunts His Abs Amidst Much Fan Frenzy; Watch Video

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Looks Dapper In These Suave And Classy Suits

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Perform A Sensuous Dance; Watch

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Finale: 5 Interesting Things To Happen On The Big Night

Image courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram, Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Arti Singh Instagram, Paras Chhabra Instagram, Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.