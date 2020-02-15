Bigg Boss 13: Where And When To Watch The Grand Finale Live

After entertaining fans for over four months, Bigg Boss 13's journey is going to end today, i.e. on February 15, 2020, with only five contestants left, namely Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh. Fans are in complete excitement to see who takes home the Bigg Boss trophy. And as to watch the Grand Finale of the most controversial show, here is where you can watch Bigg Boss 13 finale.
Fans can watch the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale today, February 15, 2020, on Colors channel at 9 pm. If one is unable to watch the grand finale on Colors channel, then download the Jio TV app and live stream the grand finale on Saturday at 9 pm. To watch the show on Jio TV, make sure you log in to the Jio app with an ID and password to watch the show hassle-free.
According to reports, there may be live voting to decide who will be the ultimate winner among the top two. However, the makers have not yet confirmed this news. However, some suggest that the voting that happened yesterday on the Voot App will be the final voting while others disagree. Let’s see which contestant takes home the trophy.
The makers of the show that give fans a few glimpses of what will happen on today’s grand finale. And to what fans can see, the contestants will give some special performances on the last day. Here’s taking a look at what will happen on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13.
.@TheRashamiDesai aur @sidharth_shukla ke reel aur real life roles ka mel hoga aaj iss sizzling performance ke saath! 🔥 Watch #BB13GrandFinale tonight at 9 PM.— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 15, 2020
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KFiXaSFiVn
Jaha shuru hui #AsiManshi ki prem kahani waha dekhiye unki yeh pyaar bhari performance aaj on #BB13GrandFinale at 9 PM.— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 15, 2020
Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/OnCbQmNsGa
