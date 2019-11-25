Bigg Boss 13 | Asim Riaz's Brother Says Siddharth Is The Root Cause Of The Entire Ruckus

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first finale stage. However, the fights and violence in the house only seem to increase day by day. Last night’s episode was full of drama. There were panellists called to defend their favourite housemate. Umar Riaz appeared on the show, representing the side of his brother Asim Riaz and accused Siddharth Shukla. Read ahead to know more-

Asim Riaz's brother takes on Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij and accuses Sidharth

Last night’s episode took a very interesting turn as the family members of the housemates were called up as panellists to discuss their viewpoints. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij spoke in support of Sidharth Shukla, whereas, Akansha Puri and Parag Tyagi supported their partners Paras and Shefali respectively. Umar Riaz, on the other hand, represented the side of his brother, Asim Riaz. Umar Riaz took on Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij and accused Siddharth Shukla of misbehaving with little brother, Asim. He said that Asim might have started the verbal abuse, but it was Siddharth Shukla for sure who started getting physical first, to which even Salman Khan agreed.

Umar mentioned that he lost all his respect for Siddharth and it seems as if he is dictating everybody. Umar, like a protective brother, tried to explain Asim’s point of view to the world. He said that Asim had started to get frustrated and he had to shout it out someday. He had to show the world that he is not somebody’s shadow and he does have the respect of his own. Umar Riaz didn’t appreciate the fact that Siddharth Shukla commented on Asim’s profession and became very personal. Siddharth started to talk ill about Asim to people whom Asim stood against for Siddharth Shukla. Umar Riaz feels that Siddharth Shukla does not talk respectfully to Asim and that there is a way to explain everything. He said that even Asim is at fault, but Siddharth is the root cause of the entire ruckus that took place.

