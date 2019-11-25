The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Promo| Siddharth And Rashami Recreate A Steamy Scene And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first finale stage. However, the promo of the last episode has left everyone shocked and curious at the same time. Read to know-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first finale stage. However, the fights and violence in the house only seem to increase. Last night’s episode was full of drama. There were major aggressive arguments between many contestants. However, the promo at the end of the last episode has left everyone shocked and curious at the same time. Read to know more-

Siddharth and Rashami recreate a steamy scene

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been the talk of the town since the time Bigg Boss 13 has started. The rivalry between the two was very obvious. It was clear that the former co-stars don’t get along well with each other. But, since the time Rashami Desai has re-entered the house, she has tried being cordial with Shukla. However, in last night’s promo, the two are seen recreating a steamy scene and romancing each other in the house. Take a look at the promo-

Fan reactions

This promo has left fans shocked and excited at the same time. They are eagerly waiting for tonight’s reaction. Here are the fan reactions towards the duo. Take a look-

