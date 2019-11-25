Bigg Boss 13 Promo| Siddharth And Rashami Recreate A Steamy Scene And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first finale stage. However, the fights and violence in the house only seem to increase. Last night’s episode was full of drama. There were major aggressive arguments between many contestants. However, the promo at the end of the last episode has left everyone shocked and curious at the same time. Read to know more-

Siddharth and Rashami recreate a steamy scene

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been the talk of the town since the time Bigg Boss 13 has started. The rivalry between the two was very obvious. It was clear that the former co-stars don’t get along well with each other. But, since the time Rashami Desai has re-entered the house, she has tried being cordial with Shukla. However, in last night’s promo, the two are seen recreating a steamy scene and romancing each other in the house. Take a look at the promo-

Fan reactions

This promo has left fans shocked and excited at the same time. They are eagerly waiting for tonight’s reaction. Here are the fan reactions towards the duo. Take a look-

Just a small promo has created so much fire in SM .. #SidRa trended



Just think. What will happen if they start playing together



See the power of der chemistry



It's effortless — SuzyCrxn ( SidRa ) 💕 (@SidRaBB13) November 24, 2019

#SidRa I am so excited new chemistry with pic.twitter.com/gTS0y5p97b — Sandeepkarwasara (@Sandeepkarwasa9) November 24, 2019

More than the romance, I’m excited to see the expressions of #SidRa and every HMs after seeing that promo. That’s going to be the BESTEST part😂😂 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — ••Ayesha•• (@2310ayesha) November 24, 2019

Same here yar 😭😭😭



I m literally crying after seeing promo



💕💕💕❤️😍😍



My dream cum true #sidra my babies together I'm so happy pic.twitter.com/GvhZsxSg6B — Er. Mehul Kushvaha (@mehulkushvaha1) November 25, 2019

This kiss in not in show I guess



Unhone apna dala hai



Haay inke kiss ke kise 😍



😂😂😂#sidra #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/7Aov9XJaXs — Mansi (@opinion_h) November 24, 2019

In history of @BiggBoss @ColorsTV has uploaded promo same night



This is the power of True love



SidRa Rocks #sidra #SidRa https://t.co/AKOIyMNBqK — Mansi (@opinion_h) November 24, 2019

