Bigg Boss 13: Did Asim Riaz's PR Team Spend ₹10 Lakhs To Get A Pic Posted By John Cena?

Asim Riaz shot to prominence with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, thanks to his outspoken nature and no-nonsense personality. Asim Riaz, who is currently contending for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 13, enjoys a massive fan following in the country. However, the model-turned-actor’s fandom has seemingly gone international, as John Cena, a popular wrestler in the west gave a shoutout to Asim Riaz by posting his picture on his social media handles. Recently, unconfirmed reports said that Asim's PR team had to spend a bounty to get the picture posted. Here are the details.

Asim Riaz’s PR team reportedly spends over ₹10 lakhs

Recently, John Cena took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of Asim Riaz, supporting Riaz for the win. While fans expressed their excitement and thoughts on the same on social media platforms, it was recently reported that Asim Riaz's PR team had to spend a fortune for the picture to get posted. As per reports, the model’s team has already spent over 10 Lakh to get the picture posted. Till date, John Cena has posted two pictures of Riaz. Take a look:

Fans react:

#AsimSquad I have a gut feeling #AsimRiaz is going to win @BiggBoss13 but its only possible if we vote in large numbers for live voting in Finale. Don't get carried away by all the Glitter n Entertainment of finale. Focus on live voting, it's the last hurdle btw Asim n 🏆. — Khanofficial08 (@Farman39715369) February 15, 2020

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have paid Sidharth Shukla nearly ₹3 crores for the show. Recently, an employee of Colors TV revealed that the makers are supporting Sidharth Shukla even after Shukla has received lesser votes in comparison with other contestants. Take a look:

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

