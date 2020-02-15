The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Did Asim Riaz's PR Team Spend ₹10 Lakhs To Get A Pic Posted By John Cena?

Television News

Asim Riaz, who enjoys a massive fan following winner, is a constant on John Cena's Instagram feed. Reportedly, Asim's PR spent THIS many amount for the picture

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Asim Riaz shot to prominence with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, thanks to his outspoken nature and no-nonsense personality. Asim Riaz, who is currently contending for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 13, enjoys a massive fan following in the country. However, the model-turned-actor’s fandom has seemingly gone international, as John Cena, a popular wrestler in the west gave a shoutout to Asim Riaz by posting his picture on his social media handles. Recently, unconfirmed reports said that Asim's PR team had to spend a bounty to get the picture posted. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Spring A Surprise For Shehnaaz; Wears Turban And Dances With Her

Asim Riaz’s PR team reportedly spends over ₹10 lakhs

Recently, John Cena took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of Asim Riaz, supporting Riaz for the win. While fans expressed their excitement and thoughts on the same on social media platforms, it was recently reported that Asim Riaz's PR team had to spend a fortune for the picture to get posted. As per reports, the model’s team has already spent over 10 Lakh to get the picture posted. Till date, John Cena has posted two pictures of Riaz. Take a look:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Her Mother Break Into Tears After Seeing Each Other

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

Fans react:

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have paid Sidharth Shukla nearly ₹3 crores for the show. Recently, an employee of Colors TV revealed that the makers are supporting Sidharth Shukla even after Shukla has received lesser votes in comparison with other contestants. Take a look:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Already Declared Winner Of The Season?

 

 

Published:
