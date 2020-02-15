Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Already Declared Winner Of The Season?

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the best seasons throughout all the runs of the show. Fans and audiences are eagerly waiting to know who will wear the crown of this season's winner. It seems that Google has the answer for all the anticipating fans: the show's winner is Paras Chhabra!

Is Paras Chhabra the winner?

The search engine of Google has declared contestant Paras Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. As one searches for the words Bigg Boss 13 winner on Google, it flashes the name of Paras Chhabra. See a snippet of it here:

There has been no official announcement by the makers of the show or the channel about the winner. According to an article in a leading daily, this answer by Google can be because of Wikipedia. Wikipedia is a site that can be edited by anyone. Somebody has edited the winner of the show on its page as Paras Chhabra.

Paras is one of the most popular contestants of the show. The actor is known best for his entertaining personality, his aggression, and his 'sanskaari playboy' behaviour. Paras' friendship with co-contestant Mahira Sharma has also become the talk of the town. Paras entered the running for the finale after the members of the Elite Club Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla gave him immunity.

