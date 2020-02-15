Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Spring A Surprise For Shehnaaz; Wears Turban And Dances With Her

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will be held today, that is on February 15, 2020. During the finale, all the top six contestants will be seen dancing on various songs. While it had been revealed that Sidharth Shukla will be seen dancing with Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra will be seen dancing with Mahira Sharma. It has been revealed that Shehnaaz Gill will also be dancing with Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh. Check out the video here.

Shehnaaz Gill dances with Sidharth Shukla

A snippet from the dance performance of Shehnaaz- Arti and Sidharth was shared by the official Twitter account of the channel that airs Bigg Boss 13. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen telling Sidharth Shukla that they look great together, while Sidharth calls her a flipper. When Shehnaaz Gill goes on to complain about Sidharth Shukla to Arti Singh, she is called on by a stranger. It is then revealed that Sidharth is dressed in a traditional Punjabi outfit and the duo is seen hugging each other. They also dance together.

#SidNaaz followers have liked the video and showered the post with likes. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, fans of the stars claim that they do love each other. Their actions and bonding prove that they share something more than friendship.

