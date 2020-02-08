Bigg Boss 13: Asim To Have A 'Swayamvar' Instead Of Shehnaaz? Get Details

Reportedly, Shehnaz Gill was to be a part of a brand new show where she would hunt for a groom. The show was similar to the popular show Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. The show, titled Shehnaaz Gill Ka Swayamvar, was supposed to be hosted by Paras Chhabra, who is a close friend of Gill. However, the latest report suggested that it is not Shehnaz but Asim Riaz who is the new choice for the show makers.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Grooms Sidharth Shukla In A Hilarious Video; Watch

What is in store for Bigg Boss 13 contestants?

According to reports in a news publication, the makers revealed that the project is in the conception stage. A team has been appointed and people are working to get the creatives right on how to go about with the project. The makers also revealed that Shehnaz is the foremost choice to lead the 'Swayamvar'. However, another Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has the potential to have his own show as well. The progress, however, is slow as there are a lot of creative inhibitions on the producers and makers part that needs to be cleared up.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 07, 2020: Sidharth Chooses Paras Over Shehnaaz

Some reports suggested that the close family and peers have declined any rumours about Shehnaaz being ousted from the yet-to-be-released show and cleared the air by saying that Shehnaz Gill is the sole person to comment on it. The family members are waiting for her to come out of the Bigg Boss house to clear the air. According to reports, she will make a decision on this once Bigg Boss 13 finishes the season. Shehnaz’s brother Shehbaz commented when questioned by a news publication that the channel has approached the manager Kaushal Joshi, but the decision is pending.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Poke Fun On Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth With ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’ Jokes

Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, were approached to do a reprised version of the popular daredevil stunt survival show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The new show will be titled as Khatron Ke Khiladi All-Stars. The makers are planning to do a roundup season with old contestants. Reports also suggest that the series will be shot in the scenic backdrops of Thailand and will have over 10 episodes.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz & Rashami Desai Get A Warning, Upset Fans Call The Makers 'biased'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.