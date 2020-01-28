Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla Bury The Hatchet

Bigg Boss 13's house has seen many lows after war of words and rifts between the contestants. Their fights have even crossed the limits at times and disappointed host Salman Khan and the audience. Going by the past few episodes, things are looking settled between many rival contestants as the finale is just around the corner.

In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly called 'Sidnaaz' by their fans, resolved their differences. It looks like Asim Riaz is also following their footsteps and trying to patch up with Sidharth Shukla.

The viewers, who have been keenly watching Bigg Boss 13, know that Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's friendship turned into no ending hatred following a series of events. Earlier, the audience and fans were praising their friendship but later their fans divided into Sidharth and Asim squads.

Any fight between them turned into a Twitter debate among the viewers. But in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz had a conversation with Sidharth Shukla. He asked Sidharth to forgive him for his bad behaviour. Reciprocating to the signs of cordial resolution, Sidharth advised Asim to control his tongue to which Asim agreed.

In further conversation, the duo decided to maintain cordial relations for the rest of their time inside the house. Asim Riaz also requested Sidharth Shukla to control his anger and not lash out at him if they get into any fight.

Asim Riaz while recalling Salman Khan's words said that their fight could be an advantage for others. Asim Riaz mentioned that he wants to end things on a good note. However, many fans of Asim are disappointed after seeing that Sidharth Shukla didn't apologise to Asim but they are happy seeing them on good terms now.

What is next in BB13 house?

Interestingly, the duo is also BB Elite Club members. In the previous episode, Bigg Boss also announced that Asim Riaz is the first one to enter the top 5 contestant list. In the upcoming episode, ex-contestant Himanshi Khurrana will visit BB13. Asim will be seen confessing his feelings for her and proposing marriage.

