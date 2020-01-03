Bigg Boss 13: Astrologer Warns Rashami Desai About Her Relationship With Arhaan Khan?

The New Year has kick-started and Bigg Boss has invited an astrologer in the upcoming episode to let the contestants know what 2020 has in store for them. The new promo of Bigg Boss 13 released by the makers has contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh interact with an astrologer Prem Jyotish. The astrologer can be seen telling the contestants what awaits them in the future and also warns them from committing some blunders based on their past mistakes. The promo has the astrologer telling Sidharth that he has seen some difficult times in the past due to his blind trust towards people and having no control in his emotions. Watch the promo here.

The astrologer warns Rashami to not commit to a relationship

Rashami who has had quite a roller-coaster ride of a journey can also be seen interacting with the astrologer. Prem Jyotish tells Rashami that her personal life should not interfere with her professional life. The astrologer also warns Rashami of not giving any kind of commitment to a relationship which may have an adverse effect on her future. He also had some piece of advice for Madhurima. The astrologer shows her the mirror and tells her that she appears to have commitment issues for which she fears settling down.

Prem Jyotish predicts that Arti may get married this year

Madhurima seems to agree with this fact and also makes an interesting revelation that she was not very successful in her career because of her own mistakes. However, Prem Jyotish had good news for Arti. He predicted that she has high chances of getting married this year. This makes her blush and all the other housemates cheer for her. It will be interesting to see if the contestants pay heed to his predictions. Fans are reportedly decoding that his advice to Rashami hinted towards her relationship with Arhaan Khan. The upcoming episode will also see a massive fight between Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz because of the kitchen duties.

