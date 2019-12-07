Bigg Boss 13 has seen a variety of emotions through the run of its show. From ugly fights to misunderstanding within housemates, the show is no stranger to surprises. Currently, the makers of the show are focusing on the romance between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

Bigg Boss 13: Did Arhaan Khan misuse Rashami Desai's money while she was inside?

Arhaan is rumoured to be very close to actor Rashami Desai. After being on a roller coaster ride with being evicted and being bought back, he has now approached the makers of the show with a request to highlight his relationship with Rashami. He has also mentioned that he wishes to propose her on live TV inside the house.

In one of the recent videos shared by the official Twitter handle, viewers noticed that Salman Khan lashed out at Arhaan and revealed many of his personal life details. Salman has also hinted that he is married with a kid. According to an entertainment website, Rashami is said to trust Arhaan completely. She has even provided the actor with details to her bank account and house.

The site also mentioned how Arhaan has been misusing her finances and has failed to keep an account on his spending’s. They further added saying Arhaan has begun living in Rashami’s house ever since she departed for Bigg Boss. Currently, it is rumoured that his family members to have begun living in her house. All of this is happening without Rashami being informed about it.

This matter was bought up to Salman Khan and he plans on taking the matter seriously. He has known Rashami for years and wants to inform her of Arhaan’s behaviour. The rumours of the marriage were later declined by bathe source of the portal.

