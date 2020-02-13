When Will Bigg Boss 13 Finale Air? Date, Timing, And All Important Details

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and it would be hard for fans to switch to other programs now that the show is on an urge of completion. Recently, the grand finale week of Bigg Boss 13 began. The contestants who have reached the finale week are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, and Mahira Sharma.

The show is aired on Colors TV. On weekdays, it airs at 10:30 PM while on weekends, Salman Khan interacts with the audience at 9:00 PM. Here are all the details about Bigg Boss 13 finale timing.

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be aired on February 15, 2020. Earlier, there were several reports that the show would get an extension however, it was confirmed later that the show would be ending this Saturday. The show finale would be aired on Colors TV at 9:00 PM. In one of the recent episodes, Salman Khan even gave a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 13 trophy to the contestants.

Bigg Boss 13 upcoming episode will witness the mid-week eviction of the contestants. Vicky Kaushal would make a guest appearance and take the eliminated contestant from the Bigg Boss 13 out of the house. There were several speculations regarding the mid-week eviction like Mahira Sharma would be the one to get evicted. It would be interesting for fans to know who would be the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss follows a format where contestants are supposed to live in the confinement of a house for the duration of the show. They are expected to do household chores and entertain the viewers by competing in tasks and staying safe from getting voted out.

Image Courtesy: Still from Bigg Boss 13

