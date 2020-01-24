Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu Upset With Arti Singh Not Entering The Elite Club

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has now come in support of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Bipasha Basu said that she thinks Arti was very brave in doing what she did for the task and should have won it. Bipasha Basu further added that her task of chopping off her hair and eating 20 green chillies was definitely a tougher task than what Rashami Desai did. According to Bipasha Basu, even after doing all that and not winning the task was a little strange and upsetting for her.

For the Elite Club task of Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh gave a task to Arti Singh where she was asked to chop off her hair and eat 20 chillies. Arti Singh not only cut her hair but also was seen eating 21 chillies (1 extra for 'good luck', as she said on the show). Rashami Desai and Arti Singh were competing with each other. Rashami Desai in the Elite Club task of Bigg Boss 13, had to paint her face with henna and also has to trim three streaks on her head.

The judge of the task declared Rashami Desai as the winner. Bipasha Basu’s husband Karan Singh Grover recently visited the Bigg Boss 13 house to meet Arti Singh. He was seen asking her not to change at all for anyone. Arti Singh was seen crying and hugging Karan inconsolably.

Not only Bipasha Basu but even Kishwer Merchant extended her support towards the Bigg Boss 13 contestants Arti Singh. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kishwer said that she thinks that Arti Singh did really well for herself in the task. Considering this one of the final stages of Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh truly showed everyone how serious she is about performing tasks in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Kishwer further said that eating so many chillies is not a joke. She is very proud of Arti Singh. Kishwer also added that the new haircut is a blessing in disguise and looks lovely on her. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

