Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Who Threatened To Quit The Show After Losing Control

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the biggest controversial reality television shows. To stay locked inside a room with no access to anything can cause claustrophobia, and if the materialistic luxuries are taken away, it becomes even more difficult. Same goes with the contestants Bigg Boss 13.

Dealing with people of a different mindset on a regular basis can be challenging and toxic. Due to which, the contestants on the show often lose their patience level. And this brings out the worst in them, leaving them furious. Letalone Bigg Boss 13, there have been several instances throughout Bigg Boss when contestants have lost their calm and refused to stay. These contestants have threatened to leave the Bigg Boss house, leaving fans shocked. Let's take a look at these contestants who wanted to quit Bigg Boss:

Sidharth Shukla:

In Tuesday's episode, Sidharth Shukla tells Bigg Boss that he is leaving the show. This came after an ugly spat between him and Asim Riaz, who has now turned out to be his arch-rival. Sidharth even stated that he is done with this constant poking and instigating him and he cannot take it anymore and wants to quit the show.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Trending Punjabi Songs That Will Make You Groove

Vishal Aditya Singh:

The Chandrakanta actor was very upset to see his former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. There have been multiple occasions where they got involved in physical fights and hurled abuses at each other. There were two incidents when Madhurima hit him with her slipper and frying pan. Post which, Vishal demanded that he wants to leave the show. But later Madhurima was evicted for her violent behaviour.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father On Sidharth Shukla's Relationship With His Daughter

Shehnaaz Gill:

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan conducted a 'jealousy' task between Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. This came after Sidharth teased her of being jealous of Mahira because she is close to Paras Chhabra. However, irritated by hearing the word 'jealous,' she started hitting herself, which did not go down well with the show's host. Shehnaaz' jealousy jar was heavily filled and she could not take it anymore. When even Salman said that she is jealous, Shehnaaz lost her cool and demanded she wants to leave the house and does not want to stay in the house anymore.

Also Read | Asim Riaz's Journey From 'vanilla' Boy To 'angry Young Man' In 'Bigg Boss 13'

Rashami Desai:

Rashami Desai and Shefali Jariwala had made a doll with fuller lips hinting at Mahira Sharma's lips. Shehnaaz Gill stood for Mahira and applied lipstick on her face and mimicked Jariwala. While Shehnaaz was pulled the doll from Rashami's hand and she got a hairline fracture in her finger. It was then the actor said she cannot stay in the house anymore and would want to quit it immediately.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill: Who Is The Potential Bigg Boss 13 Winner?

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram/ Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill Instagram/ Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.