Bigg Boss Evictions: The Most Unexpected & Disappointing Evictions In The Show's History

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular Indian television reality shows. The current season is at a crucial point with the grand finale coming close. This season has received a lot of love from the audience and has become the most successful season of Bigg Boss. This season has been extended for five weeks and the finale will be taking place on February 15, 2020.

Since the show began, social media is all filled with the posts and tweets about Bigg Boss and the contestants. With the excitement increasing for the one contestant who may win, there have also been many disappointing evictions. Listed below are some of the most unexpected evictions including Koena Mitra, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma & many more in the history of Bigg Boss.

1) Koena Mitra

This was one of the biggest and most unexpected evictions in the history of Bigg Boss. The actress was hugely disappointed and even lashed out by the host of the show, Salman Khan. Koena Mitra even revealed many secrets and spoke of how she thought Salman did not like her and that was why she was evicted within two weeks. Koena Mitra even raised questions against the makers of the show and showcased her fury without any fear. Koena Mitra's fans were quite unhappy.

2) Hiten Tejwani

Another one of the most shocking Bigg Boss evictions was Hiten Tejwani. Bigg Boss fans loved Hiten and even expected him to win the show until the shocking announcement of his eviction. Bigg Boss fans even felt his eviction was absurd as viewers thought Shilpa Shinde's reason for voting him out was vague.

3) Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 and was a part of the Bigg Boss evictions. Priyank was shown the door too soon in Bigg Boss. Viewers believe he got evicted because he got in a physical fight and supported his friend, Vikas Gupta. Fans believe Sharma got into Vikas and Akash's argument and instead of helping it sort out, it made things uglier between the contestants.

4) Pooja Misrra

Pooja Misrra was another one of the shocking Bigg Boss evictions. Many believe it was Misrra's uncontrollable temper that led her to the door. The Bigg Boss house saw a lot of hue and cry in season 5 and Pooja was an active part of the chaos. Viewers believe it was Pooja Misrra's gestures and verbal fights that led her to be thrown out of the show.

5) Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka Jagga was another one of the shocking Bigg Boss evictions. Fans did not expect her to be a part of irrational fights and use abusive language. While on the show, she spoke badly about Manu Punjabi's late mother and that did it for the show's host, Salman Khan. Priyanka had an argument with Salman and she was soon shown the door.

Picture Credits: Priyank Sharma & Hiten Tejwani's Instagram

