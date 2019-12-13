Bigg Boss 13: Check Out The Times When Asim Riaz Flaunted His Abs

Bigg Boss 13 is the hit reality TV show that has been receiving immense popularity for a long time. The hit show known for plenty of controversies, fights, and stunts is also popular for its highly talented contestants. This year, the show has had some huge controversies with its contestants and with the host, Salman Khan. The contestants have also hard bitter-sweet moments with each other. Among other contestants, Asim Riaz received quite some attention. Asim Riaz is the one contestant who came in controversies and impressed viewers with his abs. Listed below are the times when Asim stole hearts with his toned abs.

READ:Bigg Boss 13: New Captain Vikas Gupta Gets Luxurious Grooming Session With Few Housemates

Times when Asim Riaz stole hearts with his abs on BB 13

READ:Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Vishal Aditya Singh Argue Over His Game Plan

Asim Riaz is the one contestant in Bigg Boss 13 who has received quite some attention with his abs. There have been multiple instances in the show when the contestant would take his shirt off and flaunt his lean torso. Asim Riaz has made many excuses to take his shirt off. At times when he could not sleep with his t-shirt on or times when it was just too hot to wear clothes. The contestant has also recently made it in the top 50 sexiest Asian men in the world list and is very proud of the same.

READ:Bigg Boss 13 House Sees Shehnaaz Gill Falling Sick Just Like Her BFF Sidharth Shukla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.