Bigg Boss 13 House Sees Shehnaaz Gill Falling Sick Just Like Her BFF Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality shows. The show is hosted by the superstar Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecast on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama, and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show. Most recently, Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly fallen ill due to some outside food.

Following her BFF Sidharth Shukla?

Bigg Boss 13 has received immense love from the fans and followers of the show, and it has been reported that the show has got a five-week extension. The Bigg Boss 13 finale will now take place on February 15, 2020. The chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has received tremendous love from audiences. The BFFs always stand for each other. Recently, Sidharth Shukla made headlines as he was hospitalised due to typhoid.

Sidharth Shukla was kept in a secret room where he received medical help. As per reports, Sidharth Shukla keeps moving from the Bigg Boss 13 house to the hospital on a daily basis. Doctors reportedly asked Sidharth Shukla to take a 20-day break from the show. However, the actor refused to do so. Fans and followers of the show have seen Sidharth Shukla with syringes in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The makers of the show are reportedly soon planning to get Sidharth Shukla back in the house.

After Sidharth Shukla, it is now reported that his BFF Shehnaaz Gill has also fallen ill. Shehnaaz Gill is considered as the entertainer of the house. She is one of the most loved contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Reportedly, because of her sickness, food is provided to her from outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, nothing about her health has been confirmed officially. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

