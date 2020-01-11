Bigg Boss 13: Is Paras Chhabra Only Using Mahira Sharma As A Bait?

Bigg Boss 13 has been treating the viewers with high voltage drama now that the end of the show is approaching. According to a report by a leading daily, Paras Chhabra has been using Mahira Sharma as bait for publicity, as mentioned by him in a letter to Akanksha Puri. The news is also being circulated around social media platforms.

Paras Chhabra says Mahira Sharma is just a bait for him?

Viewers so far have been under the impression that one of the duos, either Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill or Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will make it till the end of Bigg Boss 13. There is allegedly a new development in the Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma story.

There have been rumours about Paras Chhabra sending his alleged girlfriend Akanksha Puri a letter. According to a report by a leading online portal, he has mentioned that he is using Mahira Sharma as a bait for publicity.

Paras has also reportedly mentioned that the show likes the love angle and hence he is doing the whole act. He also mentioned that Mahira is easily manipulated, unlike Shehnaaz who is a strong candidate and can flip anytime. He has tagged Mahira Sharma as “Pyada”.

Rashami Desai advises Shehnaaz Gill to play the game before anything else

In a video released by Colors TV on their official Instagram handle, Rashami Desai can be seen giving Shehnaaz Gill some fruitful advice in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the video, Rashami can be heard telling Shehnaaz to play the game first and do the love related things outside the house. She can be seen telling her that she can see that Shehnaaz has fallen for Sidharth Shukla but she needs to keep it in her mind that she is here to play and win. So her focus should be on that.

