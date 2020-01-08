Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Says Shehnaaz Gill's Slap Was A 'Pyaar Wala Thappad'

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made rounds in the news for their ongoing conflicts in Bigg Boss 13. Recently, when Shehnaaz Gill slapped Sidharth Shukla, ex-contestant Vikas Gupta calls it a ‘Pyaar Wala Thappad’.

Here are all the developments that have taken place on the story so far:

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula Says Paras Chhabra Has Been Doing Nothing On The Show

‘Pyaar Wala Thappad’ – Vikas Gupta

Soon after Shehnaaz Gill slapped her fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla, the footage of them during their conflict went viral. Sidharth Shukla’s fans went berserk and slammed Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour on Bigg Boss 13, and a few also called it friendship.

Recently, Bigg Boss 12 winner and Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Vikas Gupta took to social media and called Shehnaaz’s move a ‘Pyaar Vala Thappad’.

Vikas was a part of Bigg Boss 13 for a few days. Talking about Shehnaaz slap to Sidharth Shukla, Vikas Gupta shared a video and captioned it saying that he stands corrected, and mentioned that he does not know what 'chuslets' meant.

He also said that it is a hilarious word. Vikas Gupta also mentioned how as said by Vindu Dara Singh, and it is a 'Pyaar Wala Thapar'. He also added numerous hashtags with his post.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Fan's Tattoo Of Her Name

Stand corrected . I did not know what Chuslets meant. It’s a funny word. But like @RealVinduSingh Sir said it was Pyar wala Thapar. Not everyone has the luck and love to get a #PyaarwalaThappad #SidNaazIsRulingHearts luv #SiddharthaShukla #ShehnaazGill aka #Khushi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VNH7uzJlwa — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 6, 2020

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Hints At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Being In Love Again?

More about Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial reality shows and has the most significant viewership numbers right now. The show airs every day at 9 pm on Color TV. The Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan hosts the reality show. Bigg Boss 13's contestants make rounds in the news for their conflict with the inmates of Bigg Boss house. According to Prince Narula, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill are the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quits The Show, Vikas Gupta Makes A Teary-eyed Exit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.