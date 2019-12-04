Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Laughs At Rashmi When She Calls Him Unfit For Captaincy

Bigg Boss season 13 has been one of the most loved seasons by fans. The series of twists and turns continued as three more contestants entered the house this week through wild card entries. In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, viewers can see another brawl among the contestants taking place.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Attacks Siddharth Shukla By Calling Him 'ghatiya' And 'dogla'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Disapprove Of Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai; Prefer 'SidNaaz'

Another brawl between Rashmi and Sidharth?

The promo that recently got released showed a preview of the episode that would take place. Bigg Boss asked the contestants who, according to them, did not deserve to be the captain at all. To which different housemates said different names, but Sidharth’s name cropped up the most.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Accuses Hindustani Bhau Of Touching Her Inappropriately?

Contestant Paras Chhabra took Vishal and Rashmi Desai’s name and Shefali Jariwala was seen taking Sidharth Shukla’s name. Sidharth Shukla was the captain previously, and therefore Shefali said that she felt he could have done a better job at being the captain and handled things better. As soon as Rashmi took Sidharth’s name as a non-deserving captain contender, he started laughing. This lead to Rashmi losing her temper and asked him to ‘shut up and listen’ to her while she gives her opinion. A former friend of Sidharth, Arhaan, came in defence of Rashmi and kissed her forehead to make Sidharth more jealous. Check out the promo here.

Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been seen getting involved in fights and brawls throughout the season. They have been co-stars of a popular television show, Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth has been the lead actor for many television shows while Rashmi too is a very popular actor on the small screen.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Team 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Visit House During This Weekend Ka Vaar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.