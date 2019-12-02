Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Say 'I Love You' To Arhaan Khan? Details Inside

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and telecasts on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

Arhaan Khan got evicted from the house of Bigg Boss 13 a few weeks ago. He was in the house for only about 15 days. Fans and followers of the show were heartbroken to see Arhaan leave Bigg Boss 13, as his and Rashami Desai’s chemistry was just gaining momentum. Fans wished to see more of it. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan always denied their relationship on the show by saying that they are “just friends”. However, Arhaan Khan in a recent interview with a reputed news portal revealed that he feels that his and Rashami Desai’s relationship is more than just friendship. He surprised all the fans and followers by his open confession of love for Rashami Desai and also his confession has given rise to speculations about his re-entry in the house.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 saw Rashami Desai crying her heart out when Arhaan got evicted from the house. Arhaan Khan also went on to reveal that Rashami Desai whispered that she loves him in his ears while he was leaving the show. Arhaan Khan further said the moment she said it, it changed everything for him. According to Arhaan Khan, he wants to take their friendship to another level. He mentioned that he wants to give time to their relationship and denied the rumours of him tying knots with her in the house. Stay tuned for further updates.

