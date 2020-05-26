Shehnaaz Gill On People Forgetting Her After Bigg Boss 13: 'The Craze Is Short-lived'

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and mentioned that the audience might forget her, as she believes that the craze is short-lived. Adding to the same, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she wants people to see her other side, as usually they tend to think that she can only act crazy. The actor also mentioned that she wants people to believe that there is a Shehnaaz Gill beyond the Bigg Boss house.

Speaking about her work commitments, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that she is an actor and wants to try every role. Adding to the same, Shehnaaz opined that money doesn’t matter, it is the work that counts. Adding to the same, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that she has always taken decisions on the spot and has nothing planned for the future.

Shehnaaz on the professional-front

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen in the much-loved music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval, which crossed the 63-million-view mark on YouTube. As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Reportedly, actor Salman Khan will be producing Nach Baliye 10.

If the reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz has been offered Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma in prominent roles. As per reports, the makers have also managed to rope in Himanshi Khurana.

