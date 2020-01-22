Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz's Fans Call The Show 'Biased'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, a violent fight which took place between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz grabbed everyone's attention. Twitter was full of many tweets that accused the makers of Bigg Boss 13 claiming that the show was favouring Sidharth Shukla over Asim Riaz. The fight was regarding a task which later took a very ugly turn and after that, Bigg Boss had to take note of the situation.

Bigg Boss called the two of them into the confession room twice. One of these tweets is also by Kamaal Rashid Khan who is a former Bigg Boss contestant. As well as Sambhavna Seth who also chose her side.

Here is a look at some of the tweets

When #Zubair threatened someone in #BiggBoss n asked him to meet outside So Salman called him Nalla n threw him out. Even Salman told to Paras that he will see him outside. Now Sid threatened Asim and asked him to meet outside. So let’s see what @BeingSalmanKhan will tell to Sid? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 21, 2020

Sun lo Asim ke logon..Mera naam Sambhavna Seth hai..aur mai kisi ke baap se nahi darti..Tum logon ko jitni gaali deni hai do..Mai utna hi Shukla ko support karungi..Be ready for my next video on my youtube channel with @RealVinduSingh @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukIa — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 22, 2020

Still they claim they’re not biased 😡 bb now started talking rudely wid Asim (victim) n talking nicely wid sid (culprit). Stop fooling every1. See what’s happening -_- @GAUAHAR_KHAN @OrmaxMedia #JusticeForAsim #StopViolenceAgainstAsim pic.twitter.com/qlPpdIRRnA — tasmia_16 (@16Tasmia) January 22, 2020

Exactly...who has given #SidharthShukla the authority to go family pe..be it #AsimRiaz ya #ShehnaazGill..and Asim toh Chalo dost nhi tha par Sana toh sirf uski dost thi..he has tarnished his own reputation and he is looking very negative..Plz address this on WKV @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/lp0wOd0Rcp — Aahana_Mehra (@Flipper_Aahana) January 22, 2020

#AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!! https://t.co/rIfgJjK7ln — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 21, 2020

