Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz's Fans Call The Show 'Biased'

Television News

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz have accused the makers of the claiming that the show was favouring Sidharth Shukla over Asim. Check out the tweets.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, a violent fight which took place between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz grabbed everyone's attention. Twitter was full of many tweets that accused the makers of Bigg Boss 13 claiming that the show was favouring Sidharth Shukla over Asim Riaz. The fight was regarding a task which later took a very ugly turn and after that, Bigg Boss had to take note of the situation.

Bigg Boss called the two of them into the confession room twice. One of these tweets is also by Kamaal Rashid Khan who is a former Bigg Boss contestant. As well as Sambhavna Seth who also chose her side.

Here is a look at some of the tweets

 

