'Kalla Sohna Nai' BTS Video Shared By Himanshi Khurana Is Unmissable; Watch Here

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana recently collaborated for a music video Kalla Sohna Nai. The music video is being loved by everyone. The chemistry between the two actors is something that the fans have highly appreciated since they were together in Bigg Boss 13. The rumoured couple's cute bonding has stolen fans' attention. Recently, Himanshi Khurana posted a video on her social media account. The video is from behind the scenes of the song Kalla Sohna Nai.

A few days ago, Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram account to share an adorable video of herself and Asim Riaz as the two of them were shooting for their music video song Kalla Sohna Nai. The BTS video has captured everyone's attention. Himanshi Khurana captioned the video as "Behind the scenes 😜😜😜 #kallasohnanai #himanshikhurana #asimriaz".

In the video, Himanshi is in a notorious mood while Asim Riaz looked nervous. In the video, Himanshi Khurana is standing behind Asim Riaz and singing the song while he is being shot. The fans have always admired this couple since Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana is wearing a beautiful Punjabi suit while Asim Riaz is wearing a black and white jacket with cargo pants.

The song Kalla Sohna Nai is sung by Neha Kakkar. The song released on YouTube a week back and has already garnered about 25 million views. The music for Kalla Sohna Nai is given by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned down by Babbu.

