Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Madhurima Tuli's Mother Speaks About Daughter's Fights With Vishal

Bigg Boss 13 house has witnessed the ugliest fights of the season between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The two have had many arguments on the show. During one of their fights, Vishal also threw water on her. Things took an ugly turn between the two of them when Vishal Aditya Singh called Madhurima Tuli "SH*T". The incident left Madhurima's mother Vijaya emotionally distressed. In an interview with a news publication, Vijaya opened up about the same.

Here is what Vijaya Tuli said

On being asked about the arguments between Vishal and Madhurima, Vijaya said that she could not understand why Madhurima has so many attachments towards him that she is unable to get let go of it. Vijaya Tuli also further added that Madhurima did not want to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house but she convinced her saying that she was the part of the same industry. She also added that the time when Vishal Aditya Singh said, "Main sh*t par thookta nahi," she was frustrated. The same incident left her blood boiling.

Madhurima Tuli's mother Vijaya said that she was saddened by whatever was happening. She also added that one has no idea what goes on in a parent's heart when something like that takes place. Madhurima's mother spoke about Madhurima and said that it was wrong of her to beat up Vishal but she had never reacted in that extreme manner before. Vijaya Pant Tuli also mentioned that Madhurima's bottled up frustration came out after Vishal's provocation.

Vijaya mentioned how Vishal has zero respect for her and he always talks to her in a hateful manner. She also called her daughter Madhurima a strong girl who does not cry. She also feels that if Madhurima had wept she would have dealt with the situation in a better way. She spoke about how Vishal keeps crying and confessing that he was still in love with her, which is why the housemates support him. She also questioned whether Vishal Aditya Singh really respects their relationship.

