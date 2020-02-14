Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Wedding Is Finally Happening

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is making headlines after the makers of the show dropped this all-new video. The video has got the viewers of the show very excited as Shehnaaz Gill's wedding is actually happening. Shehnaaz Gill herself announced her swayamwar in Bigg Boss. In the swayamwar, the contestants are against each other in order to marry the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.' Other housemates Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Arti Singh danced their hearts out as Shehnaaz announced her wedding.

Also Read: Kashmera Shah Carried 'shagun' For Sidharth Shukla Inside The Bigg Boss 13 House?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai's Mother Did Not Approve Her Participation

The makers of the show have dropped this funny interesting video of Shehnaaz's swayamwar. In the video, Bigg Boss announced Shehnaaz's wedding. The fellow housemates are enjoying and dancing in the video.

Watch the video here

The followers of the show were surprised to see Sidharth Shukla dancing in the video. It was assumed that Sidharth Shukla would be the one to tie the knot with Shehnaaz Gill. However, to the fans disappointment, it never happened, instead, Shehnaaz Gill will marry someone else.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Shehnaaz Gill's father approved Shehnaaz's relationship with Sidharth. He also said that he did not have any problem if Shehnaaz wanted to continue her bond with Sidharth even outside the house. Her father also added that he does not want Shehnaaz to lose her focus from the game amidst her bonding with Sidharth.

Bigg Boss 13 is heading close to its finale. The 13th season of the show is considered to be one of the most successful seasons of the show so far. The finale of the show will be aired on February 15.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz Clarifies Status, Says He Does Not Have A Girlfriend

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Reveal Their Biggest Competitor On The Show In This New Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.