Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Comments On Paras Chhabra's "wedding"

Bigg Boss 13, after entertaining the audience for five months, ended on February 15 with Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner of the show. Sidharth defeated the top four contestants including Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

In the recent past, it was declared that Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill would be a part of another show that would be aired on Colors TV. Recently, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Mahira Sharma talked about the show and her equation with the duo.

Mahira, in an interview with a leading daily, talked about her equation with Paras and also about his new show. The actor said that she is relieved now that she won’t be linked to Paras anymore as he is ready to take part in the show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show is based on the concept of finding the perfect partner for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

As per reports, Mahira said that Paras is a friend and he will always be a friend. She also added that she would be dancing at Paras’ wedding. Reportedly, she also said that people thought that there was something going on between them, however, now there won’t be any rumours around them.

When Mahira Sharma was questioned about her equation with Shehnaaz Gill, the actor called herself a very loyal person and said that it wasn't the same from Shehnaaz’s side. As reported, Mahira said that she doesn’t like people who are not loyal to her and who keep flipping. She added she would not like to see Shehnaaz after the show because Shehnaaz always behaved well with her on the face but talked ill about her in her absence, the actor exclaimed.

Image Courtesy: Mahira Sharma Instagram, Paras Chhabra Instagram

