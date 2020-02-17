Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra Spills The Beans On Why He Broke Up With Akanksha Puri

Paras Chhabra has claimed to have the biggest win after Sidharth Shukla after walking away with ₹10 Lakhs at Bigg Boss 13 finale. Post the show, the actor is now gearing up for his next project, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Chhabra, who was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri when he entered the show, recently opened up about why he chose to break with her.

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra reveals why he broke up with Akansha Puri

Talking about his break up with Akanksha Puri, Chhabra told a leading daily that he has cleared it up multiple times in front of the media and added that it makes no sense to add fuel to the fire. He added that he has understood one thing that if she can spill personal details about him during his absence, then it is crystal clear that he and Akanksha Puri cannot have a future together. He further continued that it is better to move on in life and embrace positivity and added that all the negative things have been said and done and now it is time to move towards an optimistic environment.

The actor is now all set to seek a bride for himself on a show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Talking about the show, Paras has made it clear that his mother's decision will be the final verdict and she will have the final say for him. He said that every mother wants her son to marry a girl of her choice and she is not wrong. He added that if he likes a girl on the show and his mother may or may not like her, she will have the final say in it.

He said that a mother would never want anything bad to happen to her child and will only do what is best for them. He continued that if he falls blinding in love and strays from the right path, his mom would be his support and bring him back on the right track and that he will adhere to her advice. He concluded that saying that his mother is the first and foremost for him.

